Plans lodged to convert north-east B&B into home

Plans have been lodged to convert a north-east bed and breakfast into a home.

Proposals submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seek permission for the change of use of the premises at Struan Hall, Ballater Road, in Aboyne, from Class 7, a bed and breakfast, to Class 9, a dwelling house.

The site covers an area of 2,736 square metres.

Planning documents submitted as part of the application state: “The rear cottage building has already been granted residential use although subject to a planning condition forbidding the sale of the cottage separately from the main house.”

