Plans lodged to build new house near north-east village

Plans have been lodged to build a new home near a north-east village.

A couple wants to create a new property on greenfield site at Roadside of Catterline.

The surrounding area is made up of 20 homes.

Montrose-based architect John Crawford has submitted the proposals on behalf of clients.

Planning documents said the H-shaped home would be a bungalow and look similar to a nearby property.

The report said: “The design of the dwelling has been kept simple in form with an H-shape layout similar to the neighbouring Bandrum House.

“This allows for feature gables to the frontage and rear which seems a prominent feature in the area as seen in the precedent study.”

It said the house is of a “generous but not overbearing proportion” and would be a midlevel-sized dwelling for the surrounding village.