Plans lodged to build new homes in Aberdeen community

Plans have been lodged to build several new houses in a community in Aberdeen.

The application, submitted by Aurora Planning on behalf of 3J Property Investment Ltd, would see four detached dwelling houses built on land at 19 South Avenue in Cults.

The houses would not exceed two storeys in height, in keeping with the neighbouring property, while they would be stepped ensuring they are a single storey to the rear.

The site has been subject to two previous planning applications for blocks of flats in recent years, both of which have been rejected.

Planning documents related to the current application read: “The proposed development would deliver four new high quality dwelling houses and, in doing this, the application is supported by relevant material considerations, in particular Scottish Planning Policy and the Proposed Aberdeen Local Development Plan.”