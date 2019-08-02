Plans lodged to build new food and drink unit at former Aberdeen fire service site

Plans have been lodged to build a new food and drink unit on the site of a vacant office previously used by the fire service.

The former Scottish Fire and Rescue Service operations control office on Mounthooly Way could be given a new lease of life by West Coast Estates Ltd.

Plans were lodged with Aberdeen City Council earlier this month to alter and extend the building to create a shop and six flats.

Further proposals have been submitted by the firm to construct a commercial unit on the site, to form a new £2.5 million retail and residential scheme, with discussions already taking place with a “variety of operators” interested in the site.

Iftikar Mian, West Coast Estates director, said: “The site presents a fantastic opportunity to sympathetically breathe new life into the vacant site, one that will importantly benefit local residents and the surrounding community.

“I would also like to thank Old Aberdeen Community Council and neighbouring community groups for their early feedback, a key element of which has seen the former operations control office retained to ensure it remains a key component of the proposals.

“Discussions are already under way with a variety of operators and we look forward to working with the local community and all those who have an interest in the proposals.”

The applicant said the proposals, would see a total investment of £2.5m, and the creation of up to 30 full and part-time job opportunities, at an “important time” for the city, amid the downturn in recent years.

The site for the new food and drink unit forms part of the land occupied by the former operations control office for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and is currently a parcel of unused land.

The new proposals consist of a two-storey open plan commercial unit, able to be used as a single unit, or split into two separate floors.

A total of 17 car parking spaces will be provided in a designated area of the existing car park, as well as cycle spaces.

The apartments would comprise of one and two bedroom flats on the first and second floors, with retail on the ground floor.

The office became vacant after a decision to close the north-east control room in 2016, with emergency 999 calls now being dealt with in Dundee.