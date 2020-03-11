Plans lodged to add signs to north-east police station

Plans for new signs to be displayed outside a north-east police station have been lodged.

Work on the site in Peterhead is continuing after the £1.5 million scheme was given permission last year.

The new building is being added to Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan House on the town’s St Peter Street.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The local authority have applied for permission for three new police signs to be placed on the building.

Two of the signs have Peterhead Police Station written in both English and Gaelic with a Police Scotland badge to the right of the text.