Plans lodged for wedding marquee at north-east mansion

The Queen’s cousin has lodged plans to erect a marquee all summer to host weddings next to a historic house.

David Carnegie, the Duke of Fife, has submitted the planning application to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to erect the structure at Elsick House near Newtonhill during the warmer months.

Caroline, the Duchess of Fife told the Evening Express the couple want to be able to erect the marquee for the duration of the summer, rather than re-erecting it for each event. It would be in use between April and September.

According to planning documents, it would sit outside the main Elsick House and measure 36 metres by 12 metres.

The duchess said: “More than three years ago we opened Elsick House as an exclusive use and corporate venue.

“We wanted this secluded spot to be enjoyed by many for their special events, making the most of the close proximity to the city centre yet 1,500 acres of surrounding idyllic countryside.

“Set in a walled garden overlooking lawns and flowerbeds, the marquee has become extremely popular on a single-use basis.

“With more than 20 weddings booked for this year we feel that it is sensible for us to have the marquee situated permanently for the summer months, rather than erecting it for each occasion.”

A noise impact assessment submitted to the local authority by developers said there would be no adverse impact on neighbouring properties outside the estate.

The document said: “It is understood that events held within the marquee will typically take place until 12.30am, typically on any days between Monday and Saturday, from April to October.

“It was agreed with Aberdeenshire Council that music noise arising within residential properties due to the operation of the marquee should be no more than 20dBA (decibels).”

Elsick House is a historic house in Kincardineshire, which has been in the hands of the Bannerman family since 1367.

Members of the public have until February 21 to submit their views to Aberdeenshire Council over the application.

The duke and duchess were the driving force behind the creation of the new town of Chapelton at Elsick. When complete it will have 8,000 houses.

The first residents moved into Chapelton in February 2015 and it is now home to about 250 people with some 100 properties occupied.