Plans lodged for ‘vital’ repairs at historic harbour

Plans have been lodged for “vital” repair work to be carried out at a historic harbour.

Council planners will consider an application to reface existing sheet piles at Stonehaven Harbour.

Sections of the pier are encased by large sheets of steel to help protect the wall from the sea.

They were installed at the site about 70 years ago but have now reached the end of their design life.

Divers uncovered evidence of “significant” corrosion during an inspection several years ago and holes are visible in the metal above sea level.

Now, the local authority is seeking permission to fix the problem and make sure the harbour wall continues to be protected for years to come.

The news was welcomed by Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Wendy Agnew, who described the repair work as being “urgent.”

She said: “These are very important works as without them the harbour would become unviable.

“If the sheet piles were left to disintegrate any more it could cause the piers to potentially collapse which would be a huge problem for Stonehaven.

“The piles are old and have rotted away due to the movement of the sea and we need to put in new ones urgently.

“If we wait any more it could cause these works to become even more expensive and I am delighted that progress has been made in fixing this as soon as possible.”

There have been no costings or schedule of works announced for the project yet, as planning permission is yet to be granted.

Stonehaven Harbour is one of the oldest in Scotland and is the largest recreational harbour in Aberdeenshire.

A design statement published online said: “The works involve repairs to three piers in the harbour which have steel sheet pile walls.

“A number of inspections completed on the sheet piles showed there to be significant corrosion and holing due to their age.

“Repairs are therefore required to maintain the structural integrity of the harbour.”

Ms Agnew highlighted how important the site was to a coastal town such as Stonehaven.

She added: “This is good news for the people of Stonehaven and shows that we must invest in harbours, especially if you are a seaside resort.

“It is a picturesque harbour and has not changed much over the years which is one of the reasons it is so popular.

“It brings a lot of people into the town as it is so attractive so it is vital we keep it fully maintained.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman confirmed receipt of the application and said it would be determined on its merits.