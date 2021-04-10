Plans lodged for third drive-through restaurant at Aberdeen retail park

Plans have been submitted for a third drive-through restaurant at an Aberdeen retail park.

Architects Coogan and Co have submitted the application for the site at the Haudagain Retail Park on behalf of developer Kirk Bryson (Northern) Limited.

The plans would involve the demolition of the unit which formerly housed the video rental store Blockbuster, with only the existing tower remaining.

Subsequently, the site would be converted into a drive-through restaurant – the third at the retail park.

In a statement submitted alongside the application, the developer said: “The proposal involves demolishing the majority of the existing retail unit (with only the tower remaining) and erecting a drive-through restaurant with associated car parking.

“The retained tower will be adapted to allow the drive-through lane to pass through it. The tower has been retained taking into consideration the wider context of the area.

“The retained tower element mirrors the units at the access from Great Northern Road.

“The updated interpretation of the existing architectural style and the use of quality materials, presents a distinctive building, maintaining a strong sense of place whilst respecting the existing context.”

It adds: “As demonstrated by the proposed site plan and proposed floor plans, the proposal creates a welcoming, pleasant environment that is easy to access and move around on foot, bicycle or by car.

“With regard to parking and transport, the proposal includes provision for access by cycle and on foot, thereby encouraging adoption of sustainable modes of transport and reducing the dependency of private car travel.

“It is envisaged that a significant proportion of customers visiting by car will by already using the road network either via drive-by custom or via linked trips with other units in the retail park.”

Planning permission for a drive-through facility at the site has been granted conditionally on two occasions – in September 2018 and March 2019 – but no development has yet taken place.

In its statement, the developer added: “The proposed use as a restaurant, with a drive-thru facility, is considered compatible with the other existing uses in the commercial centre.

“It is considered that the use and design of the proposed development is in line with that previously accepted in the processing of applications at other units in Haudagain Retail Park.”

The plans will be considered by Aberdeen City Council.