Plans lodged for takeaway at former north-east shop

Proposals have been submitted to convert a clothes shop into a Chinese takeaway.

A planning application has been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council for the change of use of the Hilltrek shop on Ballater Road in Aboyne.

Last month a similar application was withdrawn by the same applicant, Chen Naung, to allow time for additional information to be provided regarding a redesign of the vent system. After the last application objections were submitted against the plans, citing concerns over a potential increase in traffic in the area.

One also raised fears about “substantial increased noise all day and in the evening, seven days a week from the externally mounted extractor fan”.

Additional concerns were raised regarding smell, parking and litter.