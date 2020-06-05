Plans lodged for north-east secondary school upgrades

Plans have been lodged to upgrade a north-east secondary school.

Aberdeenshire Council are hoping to repair parts of Turriff Academy and revamp classrooms and toilets.

Under the proposals there would be upgrades to the drama department, gymnasium and pupil toilets

There would also be a new fitness suite, pupil breakout areas, repairs to windows and the demolition of an office building.

A design statement setting out the project submitted by the local authority said the changes would cost more than £1.6 million.

The document said they decided to make the upgrades following a survey.

It said: “Following extensive architectural and structural surveying and through consultation with education and building users regarding priorities, a programme of design and works to commence improvements to Turriff Academy was agreed during 2019.

“A balanced decision was struck for the brief between necessary repairs, maintenance and improvement of the buildings, and also the need to carefully manage improvements within an education setting whilst improving suitability.

“Works were therefore prioritised to areas of the building seen as being in the poorest condition and that would benefit most from renovation.

“The intention is not only to repair but to also provide a safe, modern and aesthetically pleasing education setting and workplace. Based on the recommendations of the design and client teams Formartine area committee has subsequently approved budgets for this phase of works to Turriff Academy totalling £1,682,000.”