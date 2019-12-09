Plans lodged for new restaurant near Aberdeen school

Plans have been lodged to open a restaurant next to Aberdeen’s newest school.

Digital printing XIC Ltd wants to run an eatery with a takeaway from the reception area of its premises at Wellington Circle, which is nearby Lochside Academy.

According to documents submitted alongside the proposals, the firm wants to set up the restaurant in an effort to “increase the chances” of finding an occupier for the unit.

XIC and other businesses do continue to operate from the offices at the site, which is opposite Ikea, Pure Gym and Macro.

Bosses hope to bring the area back in to use with a 39-seat eatery and there would also be a kitchen, storage area, toilets and bike stands.

A planning statement said the move would provide a boost for businesses operating from the site. Targeted customers would be people working on the industrial estate as well as football supporters travelling to Cove Rangers matches.

Planning documents state: “XIC is seeking planning permission to allow the former reception area to be used as a restaurant and takeaway in order to increase the chances of securing an occupier for this and securing its long-term sustainable use.

“At the same time, this is also intended to provide new facilities to support the surrounding business and industrial uses.

“In addition, this would serve existing passing trade from football fans who walk past the site on their way to and from the Balmoral Stadium.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

If given the go-ahead, the restaurant’s entrance would be on Wellington Circle and the other businesses would continue to have access to their premises.

The planning statement said council officials should approve the development as it will make a “positive contribution” to the industrial and retail site.

The document said: “It will make a positive contribution to the land use mix in the business and industrial area within which Graphix House is located.

“It will provide a new use for a vacant facility, contributing to the long-term sustainability of business operations in the building as a whole.”

There is no indication of the kind of food the restaurant could sell and XIC expects people to access the site on foot or by bus.