Plans lodged for new gym in Aberdeen city centre

Plans have been lodged to turn an industrial unit into a new fitness and lifestyle facility.

Sheena McKenzie has applied to Aberdeen City Council to turn the premises at 115 Loch Street into a new gym.

A supporting statement for the application states the applicant has “considerable experience” in health and fitness, including individual coaching and training.

The plans reveal the business will promote “functional fitness”, which extends not only to training performance athletes but reaches out to all ages and abilities.

The statement added: “Unlike more typical fitness facilities, with numerous resistance machines and treadmills, the fit-out of the gym will be basic with a substantial area of open space floored with rubber matting to protect equipment and dampen noise, in addition to some fixed equipment including racks and pull-up bars.”