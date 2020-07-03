Plans lodged for new cattery in Aberdeen

Plans have been lodged for a new cattery in Aberdeen.
It is proposed the new business would be built next to a house at Upper Kingshill near Kingswells.
Laura McGhee has applied for permission to create the facility which could have enough room to host up to 18 pets.
A planning statement prepared by Peterhead-based Kevin O Brien Architects said the cattery has to be built next to a home.
It said: “A domestic cattery cannot be legally operated without on-site residential accommodation being provided.
“This is substantiated by the numerous precedents of this land use across the country. The applicants therefore wish to erect a dwellinghouse on this site in order that they can properly be enabled to provide 24-hour care to the animals on site.
“The applicants understand that they would require to enter into a binding legal agreement linking the business to the dwellinghouse.”
A business plan submitted with the planning permission bid said the new cattery would offer “high quality cat boarding.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe