Plans lodged for new cattery in Aberdeen

Plans have been lodged for a new cattery in Aberdeen.

It is proposed the new business would be built next to a house at Upper Kingshill near Kingswells.

Laura McGhee has applied for permission to create the facility which could have enough room to host up to 18 pets.

A planning statement prepared by Peterhead-based Kevin O Brien Architects said the cattery has to be built next to a home.

It said: “A domestic cattery cannot be legally operated without on-site residential accommodation being provided.

“This is substantiated by the numerous precedents of this land use across the country. The applicants therefore wish to erect a dwellinghouse on this site in order that they can properly be enabled to provide 24-hour care to the animals on site.

“The applicants understand that they would require to enter into a binding legal agreement linking the business to the dwellinghouse.”

A business plan submitted with the planning permission bid said the new cattery would offer “high quality cat boarding.”