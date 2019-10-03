Plans lodged for new 460-space car park near Aberdeen airport

Plans have been lodged for a new car park with more than 460 spaces near Aberdeen International Airport.

The planning application has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Halliday Fraser Munro on behalf of GSS Developments (Aberdeen) Ltd for vacant plots within the ABZ Business Park in Dyce.

If the proposals are approved, a long-stay car park with 462 spaces would be built, which would be a walk of around 500m from the airport terminal building.

It has been put forward by the applicant as an option to diversify the businesses at the park, as there has been a reduced market demand for commercial units in the area.

A planning statement by Halliday Fraser Munro reads: “The long-stay car park proposal at ABZ Business Park represents the continued development of the business park, but in a more diversified manner, reflecting the currently reduced market demand for commercial units and yards at Dyce.

“This is to the benefit of the surrounding area through the use of currently vacant land and provision of a new facility to benefit airport users and associated commercial uses in Dyce.

“The facility will offer a sustainable, accessible and affordable facility for a range of users.

“The proposed development would result in an improvement to this currently vacant site, complementing the surrounding development.”

However, data provided by Mark Peters, principal engineer – transportation at Fairhurst, which carried out a transport survey on behalf of the applicant – showed peak-hour usage of the site would be less than if the area were developed for business use.

In a report submitted by the firm, Mr Peters said: “As a business use development, the site could generate around 54 and 50 two-way vehicle trips during the am and pm peak hours.

“Even if considering a worst-case scenario of 462 car arrivals/departures to/from the car park spread across the 21 hours of the car park operation, there would be around 44 two-way vehicle trips during the peak hours.”