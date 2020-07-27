Plans lodged for former Aberdeen office block

New ambitious plans have been submitted to overhaul a former Aberdeen office.

Alba Gate, on Stoneywood Park, was sold to development company XUSA Properties after being on the market for office use six months prior.

XUSA Properties also put the property on the market, however it has only had one viewing since February.

Now, plans have been submitted to extend and re-develop the space so that it can be used as a mixed-use unit with residential space, office space, a cafe/bar, co-working and makers space.

The firm also plans to build a commercial unit which will accommodate a gym.

The idea behind the development is to “provide happiness and quality living which also responds to the needs of residents and local communities.”

It hopes to create a neighbourhood hub that encourages those who live there to share resources, skills, spaces and experiences in a sustainable way.

A statement from Tinto Architecture on behalf of XUSA Properties, said: “While the site is currently occupied by an office building, the challenges facing the office market in Aberdeen are well known,with a significant oversupply of employment land in the city at present.

“In keeping with this trend, Alba Gate was marketed for office use for 6 months prior to being purchased by XUSA, with only one low offer made during that time, which was not accepted by the owner.

“It is however anticipated that it would take around 48 months for it to be re-let for office use at market rent, with this exacerbated by the Covid-19 epidemic, with many employers now likely to be reconsidering the need for expensive office spaces if their employees can work successfully from home, while employees working from home are also likely to be increasingly interested in flexible working arrangements.

“In light of the above, the prospects of this site continuing to be used as an office in future are extremely limited and, in order to secure the future use of the site and the sustainable use of land, as required by local and national policy,alternative uses need to be considered.”

Under the proposal, one and two-bedroom apartments would be created in most of the existing building, as well as using it for additional social and workplace spaces.

It would include 50 apartments, all with direct access to garden areas for ground floor, and balconies or roof terraces for upper floors.