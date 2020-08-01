Plans lodged for five new homes in Aberdeen community

Plans have been submitted to build a number of new homes in an Aberdeen community.

Aurora Planning has lodged the proposals for five detached houses at Bairds Den in Cults on behalf of First Construction.

The houses would have four bedrooms and would be “in keeping” with other houses in the area.

A statement submitted alongside the planning application reads: “We have taken into consideration and respected the clear area available for development by placing the homes as far north as practically possible whilst retaining the existing rubble wall at the base of a mature tree belt and providing the space required for tree protection and any zone of influence that might be required.

“The above ensures that the south elevations are private to allow the future occupants to enjoy that external space. It is paramount that homes of the future are located inthe correct orientation allowing as much sun as possible for the health of the occupants to enjoy the outdoor life whilst taking care of the natural habitat that surrounds their home.”