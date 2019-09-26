Plans lodged for 100 affordable homes in Aberdeen

Plans have been lodged to build almost 100 affordable flats near a major Aberdeen road.

Developer First Endeavour LLP has applied to Aberdeen City Council for planning permission to build the new residential development, which would be built next to Auchmill Golf Club in Bucksburn.

The proposed development would be located on the former site of the Adamant Stone Paving Works, next to the former Dancing Cairns Quarry, where the golf course is now built.

The builder has said the development will provide “much-needed” family and affordable homes close to existing amenities and the surrounding public transport network.

In the design statement for the application, the applicant states 92 flats will be built on the site – with a mixture of one, two and three-bed flats – all of which will be affordable homes.

The statement adds that the architecture and materials used will be “traditionally Scottish with simple forms and pitched roofs”.

The statement said: “There is also an opportunity to adopt a more Scandinavian approach with colours and large windows.

“The use of brick is appropriate given the proximity of old paper mills at Mugiemoss, Stoneywood and Grandholm.”

A public consultation into the plans was carried out at the end of June, which was attended by around 10 people.

The developer has claimed the community council was supportive of the plans, adding there were “no significant concerns” about the redevelopment of the site for residential use.

Under the proposals, vehicles can access the site from the A96/Auchmill Road in the north.

The design statement said: “Although this is a dual carriageway there is already a filter lane which allows traffic travelling east into the city to cross the carriageway onto the existing road which provides access to the site. This also allows vehicles exiting the site to join the carriageway heading west or cross the westbound carriageway to travel east into the city centre.”

First Endeavour LLP is the firm behind the construction of 283 properties at Wellheads Road, Dyce, with construction due to begin this autumn.

The affordable housing developer has also got behind a plan to build homes, community allotments, a care home and medical centre on the site of the former Cordyce School in Dyce.

First Endeavour was contacted for comment.