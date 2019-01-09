Plans in place to celebrate heroes at Aberdeen’s Provost Skene House

Council bosses are in the process of appointing a contractor to transform one of Aberdeen’s oldest buildings into a tourist attraction.

Plans were approved last month to alter, repair and remove parts of the category A-listed Provost Skene’s House as a museum featuring a Hall of Heroes.

Aberdeen City Council is working to appoint a contractor and assessing bids to carry out the work to transform the centuries-old building into a tourist attraction.

Council chiefs hope to reopen Provost Skene’s House, built in 1545 and now incorporated into the Marischal Square complex, as a Hall of Heroes celebrating the city’s greatest sons and daughters.

The line-up for the exhibition was announced in 2017 with nearly 2,000 people taking part in a public poll.

Annie Lennox and Denis Law are among the 50 famous faces who will be celebrated throughout the historic building as part of the exhibition.

The museum was initially due to open in 2017 but is one of several projects across the city which have been hit by delays, with a new scheduled opening date of winter 2019-20.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Documents show plans for many minor works throughout the 16th-Century home, including removing the modern kitchen area and freezer room inside the building – which was used as a museum showing what life was like in Aberdeen in the 17th, 18th and 19th Centuries – and creating new toilets, a reception and gift shop.

There are also proposals to carry out ceiling repairs, clean existing fireplaces, repair the windows and fix water-damaged plasterwork and masonry.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that listed building consent has been granted for the renovation of Provost Skene’s House.

“The council is in the process of awarding the contract for the work, at which point the scheduled start date will be known.”