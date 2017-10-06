Plans in place for light and sound celebration in Aberdeenshire

An annual celebration of lights and sound will take at a country park after youngsters from across Aberdeenshire received weeks of training.

Theatre Modo transforms the grounds of Aden Country Park every year into a spectacular display of circus skills and stories and, this year, youngsters from towns including Fraserburgh and Peterhead will take part in tours throughout the estate, while telling the tales of Scots writer Robert Louis Stevenson.

This year’s event, which is held in partnership with the Shell Fireworks Parade, will take place on November 3.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “The woods will again be filled with fire, drama, circus and dance groups all performing their own interpretation of the works of Robert Louis Stevenson.

“In addition to the local groups, Modo is delighted to welcome a group of young performers from the Roundhouse in London.”

Work towards the annual event at Aden Country Park – known locally as Aden-een – started months ago.