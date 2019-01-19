Plans in pipeline for cycle and walk routes linking north-east towns

A public consultation has started to find out people’s views into possible routes for a new cycle and pedestrian link.

The new route would encourage people to cycle and walk in the Marywell area near Cove and link it to the A956 Wellington Road corridor.

This area has been identified as a missing link between the Cove Bay/Charleston community and would connect to another proposed cycle route which aims to link Stonehaven with Marywell, which is being put forward by Aberdeenshire Council.

There are five different potential route options for the new link including extending the shared use path along Wellington Road from the junction with Charleston Road to link in with Old Wellington Road or Old Stonehaven Road.

The other options include a shared use or fully segregated route along Old Wellington Road, a shared use or fully segregated route along Old Stonehaven Road, a shared use or fully segregated route along Cove Road, or extending the shared use path and exploring segregated options along Charleston Road.

Aberdeen City Council transportation spokesman Ross Grant said: “This is one of several cycling schemes which have been made public recently by Aberdeen City Council and I hope people who live or work in the Marywell, Cove Bay, Portlethen, Newtonhill, Muchalls and Stonehaven areas in particular, will take a short time out of their day to examine and comment on the designs.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to look at the proposals and provide feedback on them.”

A public consultation event is also being held in Cove Library on Monday January 28, from 3pm and 7pm.

Funding was secured by Aberdeen City Council from Sustrans to develop the shared cycleway.

The project is part of the city’s Active Travel Action Plan designed to improve cycleways and pedestrian paths with several in the pipeline.

The next stage of this project will be to investigate further to identify a preferred option, taking into account feedback from the consultation.

It is considering improvements in accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians to and from Dyce railway station, Aberdeen airport and surrounding business and residential areas of Dyce.

Farburn Terrace and its roundabout with Wellheads Drive has been identified as a missing link for active travel between the existing cycleway on Wellheads Drive and Dyce station.

The council is also considering making changes to cycle links in and around Tullos and Wellington Road.

A cycle facility along Craigshaw Drive has been highlighted as a missing link between the existing “Shell Path” and Wellington Road in active travel provision within the area.

The online exhibition and survey of the proposed designs of the cycle paths are available here.

The online exhibition closes on February 8.