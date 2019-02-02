Plans revealed for new north-east wedding venue

Plans have been unveiled for a new north-east wedding venue.

Schivas Estate Ltd has lodged an application with Aberdeenshire Council for the redevelopment of a two-storey building in Methlick, which has lain redundant since 2007.

Aurora Planning, the agents behind the proposals, say that the planned development at Newton Steading – if it gets the green light – will create a “custom venue for weddings and private events” within the existing building.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

According to the firm, they plan to respect the current configuration of the building, making the most of vernacular features, as well as sensitively refurbishing and extending the current building in a way that displays the old and the new.

If the plans are approved by the local authority, it is expected that the venue would be able to hold 150 guests for dining and weddings, as well as 200 people standing.