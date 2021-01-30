Plans for wayfinding boards in Aberdeen community approved

Plans to install information boards in an Aberdeen community have been given the go-ahead by the council.

The Old Aberdeen Community Council submitted three locations for information boards to be located within the community to the local authority, with two of these now approved.

Proposals for signs outside the Bank of Scotland on High Street and outside Sir Duncan Rice Library will now be able to go ahead, while proposals for a third on the railings outside St Machar Cathedral are still pending.

Spearheaded by the community council, it has been working with VisitAberdeenshire, the University of Aberdeen, The Cathedral Church of St Machar and the Old Aberdeen Heritage Society on the initiative, which will see A1 sized wayfinder boards installed.

The idea behind the scheme is to encourage the casual visitor to the area to explore more than just the High Street.

It hopes providing more information on some of the key attractions in Old Aberdeen, alongside a short overview on each one, will encourage locals and visitors alike to explore the history of the area.

It will also identify local retail services to encourage people to shop locally.

Notable destinations include the Brig O’Balgownie and the Cottown O’Balgownie, as well as Seaton Park, St Machar’s Cathedral and The Chanory.

Other highlights are Benholm’s Lodging otherwise known as Wallace Tower, Cruickshank Botanic Garden, Zoology Museum, Old Aberdeen Town House and Museum, Sir Duncan Rice Library, King’s College and Chapel, Powis Gateway and the Crombie Halls of Residence.

The Sir Duncan Rice Library board will be freestanding and located in the front of the entrance, while the Bank of Scotland board will be attached to the side of the building.

In approving the applications, Aberdeen City Council planners said: “The proposed wayfinding notice board has been appropriately designed and sited with due consideration for the historic context of the Old Aberdeen Conservation Area.

“Overall, the development is therefore considered acceptable and there are no material planning considerations that warrant refusal of the applications.”

No development can take place unless the specification and colour used in the external finish of the boards has been submitted to the local authority and approved, to make sure the architectural character and historic interest of the conservation area are maintained.

A further report of handling of the application states: “The proposed noticeboard is part of a wider community project to improve tourist wayfinding in Old Aberdeen.

“The proposed wayfinding board ensures that understanding and enjoyment of the Old Aberdeen Conservation Area is publicised, promoted and secured for present and future generations – in line with Historic Environment Scotland Policy (HEPS) Policy HEP2.

“The information to be displayed on the board has been informed by collective discussions between the local community, heritage society, University of Aberdeen and Visit Aberdeen, which is consistent with Policy HEPS1 and HEP6 to bring together different groups with different values attached to the conservation area to promote the place and share knowledge in the form of wayfinding information.

“The Old Aberdeen CACA highlights there is an abundance of institutional signage to identify buildings located in the campus by the form of finger posts, however nothing currently exists for tourism users.

“Wayfinding and navigation from one building to another is identified in the character area as being poor, and therefore wider benefit to the conservation area can be justified from a map-based sign as per this proposal.”