Plans for waterside homes development in Aberdeen take step forward

Plans for a waterside residential development have moved a step closer after councillors agreed to go ahead with a public consultation.

A long-term vision for the Loirston area in the south of the city was unveiled last week, including a blueprint for more than 1,000 new homes.

The development would be situated next to Loirston Loch.

Proposals for the site in the south of Aberdeen were discussed at a meeting of the city council’s planning development committee yesterday.

And representatives have now agreed to go ahead with a public consultation on the draft Loirston Development Framework.

Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig commented that he was pleased how the plans had been handled in relation to the surrounding environment.

He said: “I think all the proposals show a positive and sensitive relationship with the loch itself.

“There is a very good environmental and ecological perspective on it.”

Under the proposals, the site would be a residential-led mixed-use development, and work could begin by the end of next year.

It would include around 11 hectares of employment land, as well as a new neighbourhood centre, retail and commercial units and community facilities.

The proposals would also incorporate a primary school for the neighbourhood and the potential to include a new community or football stadium, although this could be reviewed at a later date.

Conservative councillor Alan Donnelly said: “Aberdeen Football Club had been looking to go in there but as we know that will no longer be happening.

“However, I am pleased there is still the opportunity for some kind of community purpose for the site.”

SNP councillor Bill Cormie said: “It is obviously still the very early stages of this process but it is good to have these reports coming in front of us.”

There would also be potential for jetties to be installed at the edge of the loch, which would be accessible via boardwalk or decking.

Under the terms of the Aberdeen Local Development Plan, a Gypsy/Traveller site of approximately 0.5 hectares must also be provided within the Loirston Framework area.

According to council documents, planning framework reveals the site has the potential to be a “significant gateway” to Aberdeen and offers a “fantastic opportunity” for a new neighbourhood.

The report adds: “The proximity to the city centre and key employment areas creates the potential for a unique and attractive mixed-use waterside development.”

Discussions over transport links for the new developments have already been held with bus providers First and Stagecoach. Both indicated a “willingness” to consider routes through the site.

The use of gates to ensure bus-only sections are also likely to be investigated.

The consultation period will last a minimum of four weeks and will be open to residents.

Views submitted during the public consultation will be reported back to a future meeting of the committee within the next six months.

Council planner Rebecca Kerr said: “The consultation on this development will be a city-wide one, and anyone across Aberdeen will be able to comment. Hard copies of the plans will be situated in local libraries but anyone from across the city will be able to comment.”