Plans for upgrade of path along north-east coast

Plans have been lodged to improve a weather-worn north-east coastal path.

Benholm and Johnshaven Community Council have applied for permission to upgrade the route at Seagreens between Johnshaven and St Cyrus.

It is hoped the project will restore the path which has become impassable in some areas and other parts have collapsed.

Documents as part of the application said the coastal trial needed to be fixed.

The planning statement said: “The coastal trail is a public footpath path which features a number of natural and man‐made harbours.

“In recent years the trail has deteriorated and, in some places, has become impassable. The path has degraded largely through coastal erosion and general neglect.

© Supplied by Benholm and Johnshav

“The aim of the current project is to upgrade and reconstruct key sections of the path to future proof the route by reducing the future risk of erosion damage before the path becomes irreparable.”

Hopes are high the repairs can be carried out in the spring or summer so the weather is better and the tides are lower.

It is expected to take two to three weeks for the repairs to be carried out.

The planning statement also gave details about the methods that will be used to repair the pathway.

It said: “The path will be supported and protected from the sea by recovering, repositioning and replacing existing rock armour from the foreshore above the Mean high water springs line, supplemented by extraneous rock armour.

“The coastal path on the beach in front of the Seagreens Cottages has recently been washed away.

“This will be reconstructed and protected using rock armour or similar methods.”