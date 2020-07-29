Plans for upgrade at north-east academy approved

Proposals for a £1.6 million upgrade at a north-east school have been approved.

Aberdeenshire Council applied for permission to repair parts of Turriff Academy as well as upgrade classrooms and toilets.

The project also includes changes to the drama department and gym as well as a new fitness suite, pupil breakout areas, repairs and demolition of an office building.

A design statement submitted alongside the plans said the total for the upgrade would be £1.6 million.

A report setting out the local authority’s reasons for backing the upgrade said it would “ensure the future” of the secondary school.

The document said: “All of the proposed works will improve the appearance of the school to some degree without significantly changing the character.

“The works will improve the repair of the ageing structure and ensure the building’s future. There are no concerns in terms of impacts upon neighbouring residential amenity.”