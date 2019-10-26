Plans for two-storey food and drink unit near Aberdeen roundabout refused

Plans to create a two-storey food and drink or retail unit on an unused patch of land have been refused by the local authority.

West Coast Estates Ltd had submitted an application for the undeveloped site east of 1 Mounthooly Way in Aberdeen.

The land is next to the former operations control office for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, which also had new plans submitted for it.

However, Aberdeen City Council planning officers have refused the application.

In the decision notice, it said no evidence was given that “there would be no conflict with adjacent uses.”

It added: “It is considered the building would be unduly close to the road and therefore visually prominent.”

Concerns were also raised about pedestrian safety while accessing the site, due to the high number of vehicles on the road.