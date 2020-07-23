Plans for two new shops next to Aberdeen’s Ikea recommended for refusal again

Council officers have recommended councillors refuse plans to build two new retail stores next to Aberdeen’s Ikea for the second time when it meets next week.

Project Triptych Ltd applied for planning permission to create two retail units on the land to the east of Ikea at Wellington Circle next to Starbucks.

It is due to be discussed at next week’s local review body committee.

Several planning applications have been submitted for the area in recent months, including a drive-thru restaurant in the car park which was approved.

Previous plans for the site were also rejected in March, but a review was requested by the applicants.

The applicant hopes to build a one-storey building which would be divided into two units, built on an existing area of grass and landscaping to the east of Ikea.

Aberdeen City Council officers have recommended that the plans are refused.

One objection was received on the application, raising concerns such as a lack of provision for motorcycle and parent and child parking, no disabled parking and the servicing of the retail units from the car park impeding access to neighbouring shop frontages.

It also said that traffic surveying around the retail units were not adequately carried out.

Nigg Community Council also submitted a late letter of representation objecting. It was unable to be accepted formally due to the date received however officers said it would be taken into account in the assessment of the application.

A report which is to go before councillors when the local review body meets on July 29, said: “The proposed development has not been sited with due consideration for its context, having an uneasy relationship between the existing buildings and that proposed.

“The proposal would also result in the loss of a recently re-planted landscaping strip that adds to the character and visual amenity of the surrounding area.

“The principle of development is not supported by the Proposed Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2020, namely Policy B1 (Business and Industrial). However, given that the Proposed LDP is at the very early stages of consultation on its content, and the site’s location within OP110 in the current local plan that still holds significant weight, it is not considered that the conflict with the Proposed LDP would warrant a further reason for refusing the application in this instance.”