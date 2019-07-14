Plans for two new floodlit courts at Aberdeen tennis centre

Plans have been unveiled to build two floodlit courts at an Aberdeen tennis centre.

Sport Aberdeen has submitted proposals to build the new facilities at the Westburn Tennis Centre.

The courts would be used for padel, which is a racquet sport typically played in doubles on an area a third of the size of a standard tennis court.

Drawings show there would be huge fences surrounding each of the arenas and they would be built on two existing courts with two others being retained.

A spokeswoman for Sport Aberdeen, the charity which operates the centre on Westburn Road, said the plans were still at an early stage. She said: “Sport Aberdeen has been approached and asked to consider supporting the development of two floodlit padel tennis courts at Aberdeen Tennis Centre.

“Sport Aberdeen is currently exploring the possibilities of bringing this popular adaption of tennis to the north-east, however, discussions about specific works are very much in their infancy.

“We will seek to find out more about any potential opportunities which will allow more people to be more active, whilst investing to improve our community facilities.

“Sport Aberdeen is continuously working to develop community sport and be at the forefront of new and inclusive initiatives.”