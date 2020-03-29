Plans for two new Aberdeen retail units rejected by bosses

Plans to create two new units at an Aberdeen retail park have been refused by planning bosses.

Ryden LLP submitted plans to build two retail units on land to the east of Ikea at Wellington Circle, next to the Starbucks drive-thru, on behalf of clients Project Triptych Ltd.

The firm had also submitted plans for a drive-thru restaurant on the site, which were approved and part of the development will now be able to go ahead.

The retail unit, which was lodged separately with Aberdeen City Council, received an objection from Ikea, following concerns it would further reduce available parking at the site for motorcycles and parent and child spaces.

A statement on behalf of the Swedish firm added that the retail units did not include provision for disabled parking or direct route from the nearest space to the unit, which “represents a road safety and discrimination issue”.

In making a decision on the site, planners cited loss of landscaping and an uneasy relationship between existing buildings as the reason for refusal.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager, said in a report: “The proposed development has not been sited with due consideration for its context, having an uneasy relationship between the existing buildings and that proposed.

“The proposal would also result in the loss of a recently replanted landscaping strip that adds to the character and visual amenity of the surrounding area and is required under planning permission.

“It thereby fails to improve and enhance the setting and visual impact of the proposed development and detrimentally impact on the setting of existing buildings.”

Although the retail units were planned to be built speculatively, it was considered that the sites could be small non-food, convenience or hot food facilities, such as a hairdresser, bookmakers, chipper or newsagents.

The second development of a drive-thru will go ahead as planned and will result in the loss of 84 parking spaces.

The car park will therefore be redesigned.