Plans for two Aberdeen developments with more than 200 properties given go ahead

Plans for multiple residential developments in Aberdeen have been given the go ahead.

The planning development management committee met on Thursday to discuss a number of different proposals.

One of the applications up at the committee included planning permission for 167 dwellings with associated car parking, open space and infrastructure at land east of Falkland Avenue in Cove.

Plans to create a mixed-used development application at Alba Gate in Stoneywood were also approved conditionally, which will see the former officer block redeveloped into 50 residential units including one and two bedroom flats to rent, as well as co-working office space and a cafe/bar, a makers space, gym and associated works.

Detailed planning permission for the formation of an access road to Tillydrone Nursery on Dill Road was also given the go ahead.

Meanwhile, councillors agreed to uphold planners recommendations to refuse the redevelopment of Maberly Street.

Plans had been put forward to erect 17 residential flats over four storeys at the former printworks site.

Council officers said they were in talks with the applicant over the design however no compromise has yet been met, so they could not recommend the application was approved.

Councillor Marie Boulton said: “We’d welcome another application on this site which has modifications which reflect a more appropriate use of material and design.”