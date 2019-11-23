Plans for Travellers’ site near north-east village rejected by councillors

Councillors have voted to reject plans to build a Travellers’ site near a north-east village.

Planning chiefs had recommended the three-pitch site at Smallburn, Clola, near Hatton, for refusal due to drainage issues.

One of the main outstanding issues against the project was the effect it could have on a neighbouring property’s water supply.

An amendment had been put forward by Councillor Martin Ford to defer the application for two more cycles to allow the applicant, George Stewart, of Ellon, “more time” to rectify the issue.

He said: “I would go for a deferral to allow resolution of the issues.”

But elected members voted 37 to 22 in favour of refusing the application, with one councillor choosing not to vote.

Councillor Alan Fakley said: “I don’t think it’s acceptable to risk somebody’s water supply.

“A solution should be able to be engineered.”