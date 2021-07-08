Plans for third drive-thru at Haudagain roundabout approved – but who will snap it up?

Plans for a third drive-thru restaurant at the Haudagain Retail Park in Aberdeen have been approved.

The tired retail park has been given a boost in recent months, with Taco Bell joining the well-established KFC earlier this year.

Now a third drive-thru has been approved for the old Blockbuster unit – but as yet, no operator has snapped it up.

Architects Coogan and Co submitted the plans on behalf of developer Kirk Bryson (Northern) Ltd, and have now been granted permission to knock down the old shop – while leaving the tower remaining.

Plans for a drive-thru at the site were previously granted in September 2018 and March 2019, but now that some fresh life has been brought to the site, a development could finally take shape.

Mexican food chain Taco Bell’s second premises in Aberdeen has proved just as popular as the first since it opened last month.

The 32-seat restaurant is in the site of the former Carphone Warehouse and Maplin stores.

“No demonstrable adverse impact”

Details of the lay-out of the new restaurant, including how many diners could eat in, have not yet been confirmed.

However, whoever does take on the site must ensure there is an electric vehicle charging point in their parking allocation.

In a statement approving the project, Aberdeen City Council officials said: “The proposed use would have no demonstrable adverse impact on residential amenity.

“Conditions can ensure that the residential amenity of nearby property is protected, through the provision of bin storage and treatment of cooking odours, thus addressing Aberdeen local development plan.”