Plans for student-led body in Aberdeen

A city-wide forum is to be established to make Aberdeen a more “child-friendly city”.

Taking the lead from Unicef’s Child Friendly Cities programme, Aberdeen City Council’s educational operational delivery committee is set to approve plans to create a city-wide pupil body.

The initiative would see political leaders, social workers, community organisations and young people come together to advance children’s rights and wellbeing in the city.

Plans for the new forum are set to be formally approved by members of the committee next week.

A report to the committee reads: “It is recommended that elected members support the creation of a representative, city-wide, pupil-led participation forum which will enable pupils to share their views and opinions on a range of issues that affect them.

“It is envisaged that this pupil group will largely be comprised of secondary-age pupils from across each city associated school group, who will act as representatives of pupils for each secondary school and feeder schools.”