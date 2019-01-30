Plans for staff garden at Aberdeen hospital take step forward

Plans for a staff garden at an Aberdeen hospital have taken a step forward.

Fundraising for the feature has been ongoing since May, with NHS Grampian hoping to raise around £200,000 to cover the costs of creation.

The staff-only oasis – which would be accessible 24 hours a day by swipe card – comes after the success of the Robertson Family Roof Garden at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Now designs for stained glass windows have started being displayed at the site, which is off the main corridor of ARI and previously housed the Grampian Hospitals Art Trust portable buildings.

The windows will come in a variety of calming colours such as purple, green and blue.

Healthcare chaplain the Rev James Falconer said: “The panes were being measured today.

“The funding has been allocated, and they are being designed by Shona McInnes of Leadline Studios, who designed the stained glass windows at the Sandpiper Sanctuary.

“It’s an amazing design.” As well as being beautiful, it is hoped the work will provide some privacy for staff members.

Mr Falconer added: “Work carries on in terms of ground design and we are really pleased it is being moved forward.

“Fundraising also continues.”

More than £110,000 has already been raised for the cause, with staff members helping to push up the numbers by organising their own events.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nhsgstaffgarden, or for more information email nhsg.staffgardenproject@nhs.net