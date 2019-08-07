Plans for six ‘high quality’ flats on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Plans have been lodged to convert city-centre offices into a block of flats.

A developer wants to create six “high quality” apartments at 133-139 Union Street.

Tinto Architecture Ltd has submitted a planning application to transform the office block on behalf of its client City Restoration Project Ltd.

Documents submitted alongside the blueprints said a “significant amount of work” was needed to bring the building up to scratch.

A planning statement said it required a “complete redecoration” and replacement of floors, walls and ceilings.

The document said: “Overall, there is a significant amount of work required to bring the aforementioned floors back to an acceptable state for habitation.”

The building is C-listed and the developer wants to create a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats as part of the project.