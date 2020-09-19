Plans for seven new flats in Aberdeen city centre approved

Proposals to convert the upper floors of a building in Aberdeen city centre into flats have been approved.

First Flat Limited applied for permission to create seven flats at 156 Union Street last September.

The C-listed building dates back to the early 1800s and it sits between two taller buildings which are occupied by Lakeland and Café Nero.

According to the blueprints, the conversion will involve two and three-bedroom apartments and it is hoped couples and families will move into the homes.

A design statement said the project would help with “regenerating” Union Street and “re-populating” the city centre.

Now Aberdeen City Council has given the plans their backing and a local authority report said it ties in with their own city centre vision.

The report said: “The proposed refurbishment and conversion of the building supports the aims and objectives of the Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan with commercial unit remaining in operation to the ground floor.

“The future residents’ amenity has been considered and the proposal designed in such a way to maximise this, given the physical constraints of the site and building, and conditions applied to ensure noise levels maintain acceptable levels of amenity for future residents.”