Plans for sculpture in Aberdeen community postponed

The team behind a project aiming to install a sculpture in a city community have been forced to postpone the scheme.

The Tillydrone Gateway Project previously launched an artist brief for its ambitious plans to have a sculpture in the area.

A call for artists to get involved was made earlier this year and Svetlana Kondakova, David Annand, Joe Ingleby and Smart creative team were selected to prepare a visual representation of the proposed design.

The four artists visited St Machar Academy, Tillydrone Community Campus, Riverbank School, Meadow Court, The Lighthouse Support Centre and The Tillydrone Community Flat to get feedback on their proposals.

It is hoped the installation will be as iconic as Poised, the leopard sculpture at Marischal Square.

However, the project has been put on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the winning artist is yet to be chosen.

Sean McVeigh, of the Tillydrone Gateway Project team, said the team is holding off until they can get public engagement for the project.

He said: “The artists have all completed their maquettes and were preparing to present to a selection panel.

“But one of the most important things about this whole project for us is that there is real community engagement.

“There were a lot of suggestions flying about that we could do that online, but there are a lot of people who won’t have the digital skills or equipment for that.

“We’re not going to get the participation we want if we do it now.

“The Tillydrone Community Campus is where we want to have the launch night which is also not possible right now, so we’re holding out in the hope that things open up next year.”

Sean said that although the project had to be postponed, the team is still optimistic about the future of the scheme.

He added: “We decided, with the agreement of the artists, that we’re going to postpone everything until March and see where we are then.

“We’re positive and the initiative is still going ahead. The statue will happen, we just don’t have an exact timeframe for when that will be.

“We’re hoping to meet with the artists in March or April, whether that’s digitally or face-to-face.”

The brief stated the Gateway Project team was seeking a “sculptural, eye-catching, bold and contemporary piece of artwork that reflects elements of the history, heritage and aspirations of the community.

It will be a “standalone unmistakable statement which reflects the urban environment and the unique natural landscape and wildlife of the area around the River Don”.