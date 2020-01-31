Plans for roundabout on north-east road

Councillors are being asked to back plans for a new roundabout on a north-east road.

It could be brought in to replace the existing junction which connects the B987 and B994 in Kintore.

The new link would allow existing roads to function but also connects a site already allocated for a residential development.

A report on the proposal said: “The history of the site is protracted and this application is separate but entirely linked to the delivery of the town park and residential development allocation in the local development plan.

“The planning service is satisfied that the solution provided by the proposed roundabout is acceptable in land use planning terms and has been concluded to be satisfactory by relevant consultees.”

Garioch area committee will consider the project at a meeting on Tuesday.