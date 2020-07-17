Plans for replacement windows at Aberdeen school

Plans have been lodged for replacement windows at an independent school in Aberdeen.

Albyn School has applied for permission to change some of the original sash windows at their premises on Queen’s Road.

According to documents submitted it is part of the project to replace the units on the second floor and the roof.

The design statement said the current timber windows were in a “poor condition” and they hoped to swap them for a vertical sliding window system designed alongside English Heritage.

It said: “The heritage vertical sliding window system has been designed with the assistance of English Heritage to best replicate traditional timber sliding sashes.

“The majority of the dimensions of the profiles used are the same dimensions as their timber counterparts.”