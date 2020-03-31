Plans for pavilion to be transferred to north-east community group

A council committee has been recommended to approve the transfer of a pavilion to a community group.

The Banff and Buchan area committee, which meets tomorrow, has been asked to approve the application by the Friends of Tarlair for the pavilion building at Tarlair, near Macduff.

If approved, the site will be leased to the group for a period of 99 years under an asset transfer.

The pavilion forms part of the complex of Tarlair swimming pool and dates back to 1930.

It has been disused since 1995 and has since fallen into disrepair, but it is hoped to be turned into a cafe.

In 2016, the group identified repair and refurbishment costs of around £700,000, however, this is now expected to be more.

A report to be heard by committee described the group as “committed, enthusiastic and optimistic as to their ability to regenerate the building and operate it as a cafe.”