Conservationists launch legal bid to turn north-east site into Scotland’s first wildcat reserve

Conservationists have launched a legal bid to turn a north-east site into the first wildcat reserve in Scotland.

The Wildcat Haven group wants to turn publicly owned land at Clashindarroch Forest in Aberdeenshire into a protected site.

The group says it has evidence of 13 wildcats living on the site near Huntly but fears logging on the land will destroy the habitat.

Energy firm Vattenfall has also announced plans to build a second wind farm there with 14 large turbines by 2023.

Now a specialist environmental law firm has written a legal submission to Scottish Natural Heritage calling for the land to be turned into a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) to help protect the rare creatures.

Living Law has issued a notice that the heritage body has a statutory duty to designate the site as a SSSI and said it will launch legal proceedings if needed.

Dr Paul O’Donoghue, director at Wildcat Haven, said: “The wildcat has been ignored for decades and it is now on the brink of extinction. The lack of protected habitat for them is a major contributing factor.

“There is simply nowhere safe for them to live and breed. That needs to change immediately, otherwise we will lose the wildcat forever which is simply unthinkable. The Scottish Highlands without the wildcat just wouldn’t be the same.

“The support for our plans to get SSSI status for the Clashindarroch Forest is simply unprecedented and cannot be ignored by the government.

“The people have spoken and the message is clear. Save the wildcat in the wild where they belong.”

A petition created on Change.org to make the site protected has reached more than 813,000 signatures since it was created.

Susan Shaw, founder of Living Law, said: “The presence of this iconic species at Clashindarroch is now irrefutable. Indeed, government publications and independent experts have acknowledged this presence.

“This is a population find of national and indeed international importance. That is why we have made the case unequivocally that the Scottish Government and its agencies have a duty to now designate this site for protection.

“If the case can be made and we believe it overwhelmingly has been, then there is now no discretion on this matter, designation must happen.”

A spokeswoman for NatureScot, which was previously Scottish National Heritage, said: “We have not been provided with any scientific evidence to support the claims of Wildcat Haven on the numbers of wildcats at Clashindarroch or more widely.

“Extensive research in the area by our partnership has found that the number of suspected wildcats at the site is low and genetic testing suggests that the majority are likely to be hybrids.

“We are working closely with FLS, which is undertaking careful management of the site to ensure protection of any wildcats present.”

It confirmed it has received correspondence on the matter, and said it will continue to work with partners on the new EU-LIFE-supported project Saving Wildcats, to ensure the sustainable future of wildcats in Scotland.