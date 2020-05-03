Plans for north-east village’s tourism hub backed

Plans for a new tourist information hub in a north-east village have been approved by council bosses.

The cabin will be placed at The Mews in Braemar and will replace the Visit Scotland facility that closed its doors in 2018.

Braemar Community Council applied for planning permission for the wooden structure in February.

It would be unmanned and open to anyone visiting the area with leaflets and other material being provided by local attractions, restaurants and hotels.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council bosses said the new building would “enhance” tourism in the village and surrounding area.

It said: “The proposal would be a development that enhances tourism and leisure-based business activities and attractions and is sympathetic to the surrounding area through use of appropriate design and materials.”