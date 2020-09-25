Plans for north-east supermarket extension backed

Proposals for an extension at a north-east supermarket have been approved by council bosses.
Morrisons applied to expand its Peterhead store so it could set up a base for its shopping delivery service.
The steel extension would be green and white and would include a covered vehicle area.
Supermarket bosses said 28 car parking spaces would be lost as a result of the changes.
