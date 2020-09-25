Show Links
News / Local

Plans for north-east supermarket extension backed

by David Proctor
25/09/2020, 8:25 am
Post Thumbnail

Proposals for an extension at a north-east supermarket have been approved by council bosses.

Morrisons applied to expand its Peterhead store so it could set up a base for its shopping delivery service.

The steel extension would be green and white and would include a covered vehicle area.

Supermarket bosses said 28 car parking spaces would be lost as a result of the changes.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with facebook Register with google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register