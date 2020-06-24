Plans for north-east pupils to return to school full-time in August gets cautious welcome

North-east education chiefs have welcomed a “U-turn” move which could see pupils return to school full time in August – but a union leader has spoken of safety concerns.

Scottish Government education secretary John Swinney said that pupils could return to education on August 11 full-time, instead of the blended learning model which was previously planned to be in place.

Previously, local authorities had been beginning to put plans in place for primary schools and academy pupils to return later this year, including social distancing measures for classrooms, restricting the use of toilet facilities where possible and moving single file in corridors.

They have been closed since March, with pupils using resources such as Google Classrooms to carry out work instead.

Local authorities had been working along the lines of schools adopting a blended learning model, which would see pupils attend school part time and possibly in staggered times, while continuing learning online at home.

However, the new announcement could change all this – if the Covid-19 risk in the country continues to diminish.

The move was welcomed by council bosses, who said parents would be happy to see their children return to education full time.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council education convener, said: “We note the Education Minister’s announcement and as always we will be guided by the Scottish Government in our approach to re-opening our schools.

“We would also emphasise however that a full return is contingent on the virus being suppressed and that the plans we are working towards are based on the blended approach which remains the case at present. We will continue to keep parents and carers advised as best we can.

“It’s a huge turnaround from where we were a few days ago. I would welcome the change, and I’m glad the Scottish Government heard the pleas of parents up and down the country who have rightly been desperate to get their children back into a routine and back into working.”

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, vice convener of education, added: “I welcome this U-turn by the Scottish government because providing education to our children is the most important aspect of the local government.

“It is only right that our school children should be taught in the classroom with their teacher and friends. Aberdeen City Council now needs to quickly reassure parents and children that on the 11th of August our schools will be fully prepared and ready to welcome pupils back into their classrooms.”

However, EIS secretary for Aberdeen Ron Constable said the news had been out of the blue.

He said: “The lack of clarity has been disappointing, every body has been knocking themselves out, teachers, classroom assistants, education staff at Aberdeen City Council have been planning for the safe return to school.

“It’s disappointing that it’s come out of the blue. We appreciate that we want children back in schools but we want it to be done safely.

“It has to be safe for our members to go back into schools. You wonder when these plans are going to be put in place, as in 10 days schools are on holiday.

“A lot of our members will be concerned about the safety.”

In his announcement Mr Swinney had said the decision to close schools was one of the “very toughest” that had to be made during the crisis.

He said: “While it has been critical to suppress the virus, we have been clear that these closures cannot go on for a minute longer than necessary. We want Scotland’s children back in school full time as soon as possible and as soon as it is safe to do so.

“If we stay on this trajectory, which cannot be taken for granted, by August, the position will be even better, that is good news.

“If we stay on track, if we all continue to do what is right and if we can further supress this terrible virus, the Government believes that we should prepare for children to be able to return to school full time in August.

“I must stress this is the aim the Government is now working towards. However, because it has to be achieved safely, it inevitably remains conditional and dependent on ongoing scientific and health advice.”

He added that it is hoped by August, the country may be well on the way to achieving phase four of the Government’s route map out of lockdown.

Education bosses in Aberdeenshire said they were looking at the implications the announcement would have.

Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s services for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We are in the process of finalising our local delivery phasing plan for the return to school and this will now be in place to support contingency arrangements should these be required. We are carefully considering the announcement made by the Scottish Government today and the implications of this for Aberdeenshire.”

And councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “It is absolutely vital that plans to enact a blended learning approach are ready in case they are ever needed.

“I’d like to thank all of our staff who have gone above and beyond to deliver detailed contingency planning at the same time as continuing to support children and young people across Aberdeenshire. Our unsung heroes have also been delivering much more than simply childcare to the children of keyworkers and have taken great strides in innovative approaches to learning and teaching, all the while supporting their own families and communities.”

Meanwhile, the move was also welcomed in Moray.

Chairwoman of children and young people’s services, Councillor Sonya Warren, said: “The Depute First Minister’s announcement is fantastic news for children in Moray and their families.

“I pay tribute to the enormous amount of work that has been done by our education teams in all our schools and in council headquarters to work up a plan for blended learning. We can now very much hope that this will not be needed but the work is still vital to ensure that we have a Plan B in the event of an upsurge in infections.”

