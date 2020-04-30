Plans for north-east primary school upgrade approved

Proposals for a series of upgrades at a north-east school have been approved.

Aberdeenshire Council applied for permission to revamp the outside of Portsoy School last month.

They want to build a shelter, install two new doors, build new ramps for disabled access and raise a fence and gates.

A report by planning chiefs has backed the changes the local authority wants to make at the Aird Street site.

The document said the plans complied with planning rules and should be given the green light.

It said: “Having considered this application against the relevant policies of the adopted Local Development Plan, as detailed within this report, it is deemed that the proposal fully complies with such policies of the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017 and is therefore recommended for approval.”