Plans for north-east police officers to carry naxalone spray to help overdose victims

Police officers in the north-east could soon carry lifesaving medication to treat drug overdose victims.

Police Scotland is developing proposals to trial the carrying of naloxone nasal spray, which reverses the effects of people overdosing on opioid-related drugs such as heroin.

The move comes after it was announced that pharmacies across Aberdeen would begin supplying naloxone kits in a bid to reduce drug deaths.

If approved by the force executive, Police Scotland said it will mean a “small number” of officers carry the medication on patrol for use if necessary.

The results will be used to determine if the scheme should be rolled out more widely.