Plans for north-east play park rejected over fears it would ‘privatise’ public space

Proposals to create a private children’s play area in a north-east village have been rejected by council bosses.

St Kane’s Pre-School Group applied for permission to convert a public space in New Deer into a private park with a fence.

They wanted to use a grassed area near the village’s telephone exchange building for the project.

But Aberdeenshire Council rejected the idea and said it goes against their policy to “protect important resources”.

A report by planning bosses said it would “privatise” the area.

It said: “A strong consideration is the council’s open space audit which highlights this land as an amenity area, noting that New Deer has a relatively small amount of green space.

“Fencing it off will effectively privatise the land and remove its current open appearance and use by the public as an informal piece of open space.”