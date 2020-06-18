Plans for north-east flat development approved

Plans to convert an office in a north-east village into flats have been approved.

The proposals for the development of a two-bedroom home on Main Street in Alford were submitted in April.

Alan Grant properties is the company behind the development in the village and documents lodged by the company said the video has been empty for two years.

Aberdeenshire Council bosses said the development would help the centre of the village because part of the property would continue to be used as an office space.

A report by the local authority said: “In this instance, only a partial change of use is required and therefore an element of office space is retained.

“The first floor property has been vacant for two years and there has been no interest in the unit. The partial change of use would allow the vacant unit to be developed and continue to support the town centre through a mixed use development.

“The only external change, changing existing glazing to obscure on two window units, is considered an appropriate alteration.”