Plans for north-east commercial storage building to be discussed at committee

Plans to build a new commercial building near a busy north-east roundabout have been recommended for approval.

Proposals for the storage building were submitted earlier this year for the new building at a site to the south-east of Thainstone Roundabout, near Inverurie by Colin Thompson Chartered Accountant on behalf of Neil Hardie.

Councillors at the Garioch area committee are to hear the application at its meeting next week, due to an objection received from one of the consultees to the application.

The Kintore and District Community Council objected to the plans on the ground it would have an adverse visual impact on the area, as well as an adverse impact on the landscape and that it would be unsuitable in the countryside.

However, the community council did state its support of the continued use of the site by the applicants.

The building, which would be used for commercial storage use, would also include 18 car parking spaces, and is proposed to be 12.4m tall, by 25.3m wide.

It was originally intended for the building to be blue, and 13.4m tall, however following feedback from Aberdeenshire Council’s planning service this was agreed to be revised.

As a result, the plans now show that the building has been decreased in height, and will be finished in grey panels in order to minimise visual impact on the surrounding area.

A report, which is due to be heard by councillors next week, states: “Overall, the proposal is considered to be an acceptable business development on land allocated for employment use which is appropriately designed and scaled and would not have a significant adverse impact on amenity or the surrounding landscape.

“The concerns of Kintore and District Community Council have been considered, but it is concluded that the proposed development would not have such an adverse impact on either the surrounding character and amenity, nor landscape quality of the surrounding area to warrant a recommendation of refusal of planning permission.”

The council has recommended that the authority grant full planning permission, to be delegated to the head of planning and environmental service.

It has also proposed that conditions be attached to the granting of the application, including that deliveries by commercial vehicles be made to and from the development between 7am and 7pm from Monday to Friday, and from 7am until noon on Saturday.

Councillors at the Garioch area committee will discuss the application when it meets virtually over Skype on Tuesday, May 12.