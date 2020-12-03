New wayfinding boards will help tourists explore historic Aberdeen community

Location plans for new wayfinding boards in Aberdeen have been submitted.

The Old Aberdeen Community Council has been working on the project for some time, and hopes the boards will benefit tourists, as well as anyone walking about the area.

It has been working with VisitAberdeenshire, the University of Aberdeen, The Cathedral Church of St Machar and the Old Aberdeen Heritage Society on the initiative through an informal steering group.

Now, it has lodged planning applications for several different boards in Old Aberdeen, including at St Machar Cathedral, beside Sir Duncan Rice Library, and on the side of the Bank of Scotland building on High Street.

The wayfinder boards are proposed to be A1 sized and made of hardwood, with a glazed door.

A supporting statement submitted alongside the application states: “It was agreed that one initiative should be e to install wayfinder boards at key locations in Old Aberdeen as there is presently nothing in place to encourage the casual visitor to explore further than the High Street.

“While there is a certain amount of information available online, there is little available to the tourist who has arrived in Old Aberdeen.

“We therefore wish to install a number of wayfinder boards at locations where tourists are likely to be dropped by a local bus service or coach.

“The wayfinder map will identify the key attractions that are nearby, along with a short overview about each attraction. The map will also identify where the various local retail services are located and to thus encourage their patronage.”

The maintenance of the maps and notice boards are to be the responsibility of the Old Aberdeen Community Council and the University of Aberdeen.

The supporting statement adds: “The wayfinder map will require ad-hoc up-dates as and when ‘Shops and Services’ close or open within the mapped area and these may be achieved by ‘stick-on’ labels.

“A more significant revision and full reprint will likely be required when changes to ‘Places of Interest’ are necessary. The aluminium frame is not expected to require any particular maintenance other than an occasional clean. ”

The St Machar’s Cathedral board is proposed to be attached to the railings of the churchyard with metal brackets, while the Bank of Scotland board will be fixed to the side of the building wall and the Sir Duncan Rice Library board will be freestanding.

Boards are proposed to showcase a map, as well as numbered places of interest to show people who might not be familiar with the surrounding area where they could visit.

Notable destinations include the Brig O’Balgownie and the Cottown O’Balgownie, as well as Seaton Park, St Machar’s Cathedral and The Chanory.

Other highlights are Benholm’s Lodging otherwise known as Wallace Tower, Cruickshank Botanic Garden, Zoology Museum, Old Aberdeen Town House and Museum, Sir Duncan Rice Library, King’s College and Chapel, Powis Gateway and the Crombie Halls of Residence.